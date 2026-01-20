Russia massively attacked Kyiv and the region — what are the consequences?
State Emergency Service
On the night of January 20, Russian invaders once again carried out an air attack on the capital of Ukraine and the Kyiv region as a whole. As of this morning, one person has been reported dead. In addition, it is reported that the enemy damaged two gas stations at once.

Important data was shared by the head of the Kyiv OVA, Mykola Kalashnyk.

According to the latter, a 50-year-old man died as a result of a massive air attack in the Buchansky district.

"Medics fought for his life, but, unfortunately, they failed to save him. The man died on the spot. I express my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. This is an irreparable loss for the family and another painful proof of the enemy's cruelty," Kalashnik said in a statement.

In addition, it is indicated that the premises of two gas stations were damaged as a result of Russian strikes.

"The terrorist country once again confirms that its target is peaceful people and civilian infrastructure. The enemy is deliberately terrorizing Ukrainian cities and villages," the head of the OVA added.

Kalashnik also drew attention to the fact that the Russian attack is still ongoing.

Against this background, he urged residents of the region not to ignore danger signals, to stay in safe places, and to protect themselves and their loved ones.

It is also worth noting that 5,635 multi-story residential buildings in Kyiv were left without heat supply as a result of the Russian attack on the night of January 20. The left bank of the city is also without water.

