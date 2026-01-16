"Maximum capacity". EU continues electricity exports to Ukraine

The European Union continues energy support to Ukraine against the backdrop of constant Russian attacks on critical infrastructure facilities.

The European Union continues to export electricity to Ukraine

This was stated by European Commission spokeswoman Eva Grncirova.

We have allocated 1.2 billion euros for humanitarian assistance to protect civilians and deliver aid. This is about 160 thousand tons of aid through our civil protection mechanism. We are providing warmth to Ukrainians by supplying generators, heating points, heating appliances and more. Aid is also being mobilized through the Ukraine Facility. This is about 927 million euros for emergency gas purchases. Share

She added that the EU is exporting electricity "at maximum capacity."

We condemn the Russian strikes and support Ukraine. (…) Our support will obviously never end, and we are in close contact with the Ukrainian authorities and key partners.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery — Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba said that in the near future Kyiv will receive additional sources of generation to provide heat and electricity at critical points.