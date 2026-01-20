"A battle lies ahead." Bulgarian President Radev unexpectedly resigns

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has officially confirmed that he will step down as president on January 20. He announced his decision, which came as a surprise to everyone, during an address to the nation.

Radev leaves the presidential seat

On January 19, the leader of Bulgaria made an emergency address, during which he made it clear that this was his "last address" to citizens as the country's president.

In addition, Radev officially confirmed that he will step down on January 20.

Against this background, he decided to recall the country's successes over the 9 years, that is, under his leadership.

Despite this, Radev did not hide his concern that all this did not provide Bulgaria with the desired stability.

In his opinion, errors in the model of political life and governance of the country have provoked a deep political crisis.

The president believes that the political class has betrayed the hopes of the Bulgarian people in compromising with the oligarchy.