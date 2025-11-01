Bulgaria wants exemption from new US sanctions against Russia

According to Politico, the Bulgarian authorities are currently actively analyzing the possibility of appealing to the United States for exemption from new sanctions imposed against Russian oil companies.

What Bulgaria has planned

Recently, US leader Donald Trump finally imposed sanctions on the two largest Russian oil companies — Rosneft and Lukoil.

This decision has prompted several EU countries where these companies operate to seek exemptions from the United States.

What is important to understand is that Bulgaria has a large oil refinery, which belongs to Lukoil and provides up to 80% of the country's fuel.

The Russian company traditionally has significant economic influence on Bulgaria, and the plant itself has previously been linked to exploiting loopholes in EU sanctions regimes. Share

According to insiders, the Bulgarian authorities have already asked the White House how to proceed with a request to postpone the sanctions after they come into effect on November 21.