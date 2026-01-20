"A significant number of ballistics and cruise missiles." Zelensky responded to the new Russian attack

As reported by the Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, during the night of January 19-20, the Russian occupiers launched strikes on various parts of Ukraine with a significant number of ballistic and cruise missiles. Moreover, the enemy also used more than 300 attack drones.

Zelenskyy revealed the scale of Russia's new attack

According to the Ukrainian leader, he received the first reports on the situation in the regions after the enemy air attack.

This time, the following regions were hit by Russia: Kyiv and Kyiv region, Vinnytsia region, Dnipro region, Odesa region, Zaporizhia, Poltava region, Sumy region, and other regions.

Repair crews, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and all necessary forces joined the liquidation of the consequences.

The Russian strike included a significant number of ballistic and cruise missiles. More than 300 attack drones. Our air defense forces worked on a significant number of targets. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Against this background, the head of state officially confirmed that literally a day before the new massive strike, Ukraine finally received all the necessary missiles — this helped significantly.

However, the issue of strengthening air defense always remains relevant, because Russian terror does not subside.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that within the framework of a special energy selector, he and his team will determine full details regarding the consequences of the attack and the necessary resources to restore the supply of electricity, heat, and water to people.