January 20 — Day of Honoring the Defenders of Donetsk Airport
online.ua

Every year on January 20, we remember the legendary "cyborgs" who impressed not only Ukrainians, but the whole world with their courage, strength, and indomitability in the battle for Donetsk Airport.

  • The defense of Donetsk Airport by the Ukrainian soldiers played a crucial role in holding back the enemy forces and preventing further territorial losses, emphasizing the importance of their sacrifice and bravery.
  • The legacy of the defenders of Donetsk Airport continues to be honored on January 20 each year, commemorating their heroic deeds and the enduring spirit that symbolizes the resilience of the Ukrainian people.

Day of Honoring the Defenders of Donetsk Airport

What is important to understand is that the defense of the airport lasted 242 days — from May 26, 2014 to January 23, 2015.

It was in this battle that Ukrainian soldiers demonstrated to the whole world, and first of all to the enemy, that they were stronger than concrete. That is why they began to be called “cyborgs.”

Rumors are still circulating that this was said about the DAP soldiers by the enemies, who could not otherwise explain why the garrison could not be taken by storm.

On January 20, 2015, terrorists decided to destroy the concrete floors of the new airport terminal.

General, Hero of Ukraine Oleg Mikats recalls the last days of the defense. It is worth noting that he commanded the 93rd separate mechanized brigade.

The biggest battles for Debaltseve began after the Donetsk airport fell. And if there were no Ukrainian military there, everything could have ended with the loss of not only Debaltseve, but also other territories for Ukraine. The DAP held back the enemy's forces, the general emphasized.

