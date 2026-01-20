Ukraine and the world honor the memory of the defenders of Donetsk Airport

Every year on January 20, we remember the legendary "cyborgs" who impressed not only Ukrainians, but the whole world with their courage, strength, and indomitability in the battle for Donetsk Airport.

January 20 — Day of Honoring the Defenders of Donetsk Airport

What is important to understand is that the defense of the airport lasted 242 days — from May 26, 2014 to January 23, 2015.

It was in this battle that Ukrainian soldiers demonstrated to the whole world, and first of all to the enemy, that they were stronger than concrete. That is why they began to be called “cyborgs.”

Rumors are still circulating that this was said about the DAP soldiers by the enemies, who could not otherwise explain why the garrison could not be taken by storm.

On January 20, 2015, terrorists decided to destroy the concrete floors of the new airport terminal.

General, Hero of Ukraine Oleg Mikats recalls the last days of the defense. It is worth noting that he commanded the 93rd separate mechanized brigade.