As Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported, one of Ukraine's new strategic goals in the war is to destroy fifty thousand Russian invaders every month.
Points of attention
- Defense Minister Fedorov aims to stop the enemy in the sky and on the ground and intensify cyber attacks on Russia's economy.
- Ukraine's tactics focus on persuading the enemy to peace by force while diplomats work on diplomatic solutions in parallel.
Fedorov announced a further plan of action
According to the newly elected Minister of Defense, President Zelenskyy has set a clear task for him and his team.
Yes, Mikhail Fedorov must create a system that can stop the enemy in the sky and on the ground.
In addition, it is important to intensify asymmetric and cyber attacks on Russia and its economy.
As for the goal of eliminating 50,000 Russian occupiers every month, it will help Ukraine achieve its main goal even faster, which is to end the war.
Fedorov drew attention to the fact that in December 2025, Ukrainian soldiers managed to eliminate 35,000 — all these losses were verified on video.
