Ukraine plans to destroy 50,000 Russian occupiers every month

As Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported, one of Ukraine's new strategic goals in the war is to destroy fifty thousand Russian invaders every month.

Fedorov announced a further plan of action

According to the newly elected Minister of Defense, President Zelenskyy has set a clear task for him and his team.

Yes, Mikhail Fedorov must create a system that can stop the enemy in the sky and on the ground.

In addition, it is important to intensify asymmetric and cyber attacks on Russia and its economy.

To make the price of war for Russia such that it will not be able to bear it. Thus, to force peace by force. Diplomats are doing their own thing, but in parallel we must do ours. Mykhailo Fedorov Minister of Defense of Ukraine

As for the goal of eliminating 50,000 Russian occupiers every month, it will help Ukraine achieve its main goal even faster, which is to end the war.

Fedorov drew attention to the fact that in December 2025, Ukrainian soldiers managed to eliminate 35,000 — all these losses were verified on video.