Russia left the Chernobyl nuclear power plant without external power supply

Due to Russian strikes, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant lost all external power supply. Moreover, power lines to other nuclear power plants were also damaged.

The situation at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant — what is known so far

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi made a statement on this occasion.

He officially confirmed that on the morning of January 20, several Ukrainian electrical substations came under new Russian strikes and suffered serious damage.

Grossi draws attention to the fact that the nuclear power plants attacked by the enemy are truly vital for Ukraine's nuclear security.

"The IAEA is actively monitoring developments to assess the impact on nuclear safety," he stressed.

What is important to understand is that not so long ago, the director of the Chernobyl NPP, Sergey Tarakanov, warned that a powerful attack by Russia could destroy the internal radiation shelter at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine.