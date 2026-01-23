EU accession by 2027. Orban revealed a secret plan for Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

EU accession by 2027. Orban revealed a secret plan for Ukraine

The EU is discussing a secret plan for Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Telex

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told the media that during the EU summit, leaders were presented with a confidential European Commission document. According to the pro-Russian politician, this secret plan envisages Ukraine's accession to the EU by 2027.

Points of attention

  • The revelations by Orban shed light on the complexities and controversies surrounding Ukraine's potential EU accession, highlighting differing viewpoints within the European political landscape.
  • Orban's criticisms of Ukrainian President Zelensky's calls for increased support underscore the broader geopolitical implications and power dynamics at play in the region.

The EU is discussing a secret plan for Ukraine

According to the Hungarian leader, he was holding a document in his hands that he "has no right to talk about."

Orban claims that it talks about 800 billion euros for Ukraine, presents plans on how to generate this money, and even talks about another 700 billion euros for official Kyiv.

Against this backdrop, a pro-Russian politician began to complain that the plan would require large-scale borrowing, which, they say, would become a burden on future generations of Europeans.

Moreover, Orban added that according to the same "confidential document", Ukraine should join the EU by 2027.

The head of the Hungarian government publicly promised that he would continue to block Ukraine's membership in the European Union and any budgetary framework from official Brussels that would provide for the allocation of funds to Kyiv.

Orban also traditionally lashed out with accusations at Zelensky, who called on allies to increase assistance to Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sternenko became an advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine
Ministry of Defence Ukraine
Sternenko joined Fedorov's team
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin issues ultimatum to Ukraine after talks with Witkoff
Putin has not changed his position in peace talks
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Make stocks." Klitschko warned that the situation in Kyiv could worsen significantly
Vitaliy Klitschko
The situation in Kyiv is still difficult — details from Klitschko

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?