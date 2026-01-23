Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told the media that during the EU summit, leaders were presented with a confidential European Commission document. According to the pro-Russian politician, this secret plan envisages Ukraine's accession to the EU by 2027.

The EU is discussing a secret plan for Ukraine

According to the Hungarian leader, he was holding a document in his hands that he "has no right to talk about."

Orban claims that it talks about 800 billion euros for Ukraine, presents plans on how to generate this money, and even talks about another 700 billion euros for official Kyiv.

Against this backdrop, a pro-Russian politician began to complain that the plan would require large-scale borrowing, which, they say, would become a burden on future generations of Europeans.

Moreover, Orban added that according to the same "confidential document", Ukraine should join the EU by 2027.

The head of the Hungarian government publicly promised that he would continue to block Ukraine's membership in the European Union and any budgetary framework from official Brussels that would provide for the allocation of funds to Kyiv.