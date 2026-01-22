"PPO for Ukraine and diplomatic efforts". Zelenskyy revealed details of conversation with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today's meeting with US President Donald Trump was positive.
Our dialogue with Trump was positive — Zelenskyy
The head of state announced this after his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
He noted that the documents related to the end of the war are almost ready, but "the last mile is the hardest."
He emphasized that during the meeting with Trump, he raised the issue of supplying air defense systems to Ukraine.
You know, as they say in Ukraine: "Everyone remembers only the last words." So my last words to President Trump several times were: "Don't forget about air defense, don't forget about Patriot. This is very important for us during this winter.
Also during the meeting, Zelenskyy and Trump also discussed the work of the teams within the diplomatic process.
