"PPO for Ukraine and diplomatic efforts". Zelenskyy revealed details of conversation with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today's meeting with US President Donald Trump was positive.

Our dialogue with Trump was positive — Zelenskyy

The head of state announced this after his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

In any dialogue with any president, I have to defend the interests of my country. That's why the dialogue, maybe it's not easy, but today it was positive, and that's enough. I think that's a good answer. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He noted that the documents related to the end of the war are almost ready, but "the last mile is the hardest."

I think our teams did a good job, and, you know, I think it's like the last mile that's very difficult. Share

He emphasized that during the meeting with Trump, he raised the issue of supplying air defense systems to Ukraine.

You know, as they say in Ukraine: "Everyone remembers only the last words." So my last words to President Trump several times were: "Don't forget about air defense, don't forget about Patriot. This is very important for us during this winter.

Zelenskyy and Trump meeting

Also during the meeting, Zelenskyy and Trump also discussed the work of the teams within the diplomatic process.