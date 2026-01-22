Zelenskyy heads to the World Economic Forum in Davos
Ukraine
Zelenskyy heads to the World Economic Forum in Davos

Zelenskyy
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

On January 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy headed to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

  • President Zelenskyy is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos where he is expected to meet with US President Donald Trump.
  • Details of Zelenskyy's visit program have not yet been disclosed, sparking anticipation and curiosity among the public.
  • US President Trump expressed his desire to engage with the Ukrainian leader at the World Economic Forum, hinting at potential deals and negotiations.

Zelenskyy is heading to Davos

This was reported to journalists by Presidential Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn.

The president is on his way to Davos.

Details of the President's visit program are not yet known.

Later, Zelensky's press secretary, Denis Nikiforov, reported that the meeting with Donald Trump would take place in Davos at approximately 2:00 p.m.

US President Donald Trump announced on January 21 that he would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

I'm dealing with President Putin, and he wants to make a deal...," Trump said. "I'm dealing with President Zelensky, and I think he wants to make a deal. I'm meeting with him today. He may be in the room right now.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Zelensky wants to achieve concrete results

