Zelenskyy heads to the World Economic Forum in Davos

On January 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy headed to the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos where he is expected to meet with US President Donald Trump.
- Details of Zelenskyy's visit program have not yet been disclosed, sparking anticipation and curiosity among the public.
- US President Trump expressed his desire to engage with the Ukrainian leader at the World Economic Forum, hinting at potential deals and negotiations.
Zelenskyy is heading to Davos
This was reported to journalists by Presidential Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn.
The president is on his way to Davos.
Details of the President's visit program are not yet known.
US President Donald Trump announced on January 21 that he would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-