"Stop Putin". Zelenskyy appealed to Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, called on Europe to "completely stop" Russian oil, in particular, to stop tankers of the Russian shadow fleet.
Zelenskyy appealed to European countries to “be decisive”
The Ukrainian president said that Europe is "avoiding measures" that determine its future. In this context, he mentioned Russia's shadow fleet, which supplies Russian oil to the continent.
Zelenskyy argued that US President Donald Trump is stopping Russian tankers.
Zelenskyy stressed that by stopping the supply of Russian oil, Europe is protecting its population.
Russian oil is transported along European shores, this oil contributes to the war against Ukraine, this oil helps to paralyze Europe, so Russian oil must be stopped, confiscated and sold for the benefit of Europe. Why not? If Putin has no money, then there will be no war for Europe.
Zelenskyy also recalled that last year here in Davos, he ended his speech with the words: "Europe must know how to defend itself."
Zelenskyy noted that if enemy warships freely roam around Greenland, then Ukraine can help.
They can drown in Greenland just like they drown near Crimea. No problem. We would solve this problem if we were in NATO.
The president also criticized the West for its lack of assistance to the people of Belarus and Iran in their struggle for freedom.
