"Stop Putin". Zelenskyy appealed to Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, called on Europe to "completely stop" Russian oil, in particular, to stop tankers of the Russian shadow fleet.

Zelenskyy appealed to European countries to “be decisive”

The Ukrainian president said that Europe is "avoiding measures" that determine its future. In this context, he mentioned Russia's shadow fleet, which supplies Russian oil to the continent.

Zelenskyy argued that US President Donald Trump is stopping Russian tankers.

Europe loves to talk about the future, but avoids taking action today, action that will determine what kind of future we will have, that is the problem. Why can President Trump stop the tankers from the shadow fleet and cut off the oil supply, but Europe cannot? Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy stressed that by stopping the supply of Russian oil, Europe is protecting its population.

Russian oil is transported along European shores, this oil contributes to the war against Ukraine, this oil helps to paralyze Europe, so Russian oil must be stopped, confiscated and sold for the benefit of Europe. Why not? If Putin has no money, then there will be no war for Europe.

Zelenskyy also recalled that last year here in Davos, he ended his speech with the words: "Europe must know how to defend itself."

A year has passed, and nothing has changed. Europe now seems confused. Trump will not listen to such a Europe. If Ukraine is with Europe, then no one will wipe their feet on Europe. Share

Zelenskyy noted that if enemy warships freely roam around Greenland, then Ukraine can help.

They can drown in Greenland just like they drown near Crimea. No problem. We would solve this problem if we were in NATO.

The president also criticized the West for its lack of assistance to the people of Belarus and Iran in their struggle for freedom.