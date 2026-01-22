The war in Ukraine could end by the fall of 2026, because when Ukraine survives the winter and spring begins, the advantage will be on its side.

This was stated by former US President's Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg during the discussion "Ukraine: The Future on the Front Lines" in Davos.

Kellogg believes that the war could end by August 24, 2026 — if Ukraine survives the winter. Then it will gain the upper hand over Russia.

I truly believe: if Ukraine survives this winter — January and February — and emerges in March and April, the advantage will be on your side, on the side of Ukraine... I hope that by Independence Day this summer, there will be peace on this land. Keith Kellogg Former Special Representative of the President of the United States for Ukraine

Kellogg noted that the coming months are critical. The Ukrainian army is capable of completely stopping the Russians. Despite loud statements, the Kremlin's real successes in Ukraine are very doubtful.

Russia achieved no strategic goals, its troops captured no key cities, but instead suffered massive losses. Many forward units were destroyed, and many high-ranking Russian military personnel were eliminated.