Kellogg made an optimistic prediction about the end of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine
World
Kellogg made an optimistic prediction about the end of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

Kellogg
Source:  online.ua

The war in Ukraine could end by the fall of 2026, because when Ukraine survives the winter and spring begins, the advantage will be on its side.

  • Keith Kellogg anticipates the end of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine by fall 2026, emphasizing the significance of Ukraine surviving the winter for a successful outcome.
  • The Ukrainian army has the potential to halt Russian advancements, as Russia struggles to achieve its strategic goals and faces substantial losses in the conflict.

Kellogg predicts the end of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine in 2026

This was stated by former US President's Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg during the discussion "Ukraine: The Future on the Front Lines" in Davos.

Kellogg believes that the war could end by August 24, 2026 — if Ukraine survives the winter. Then it will gain the upper hand over Russia.

I truly believe: if Ukraine survives this winter — January and February — and emerges in March and April, the advantage will be on your side, on the side of Ukraine... I hope that by Independence Day this summer, there will be peace on this land.

Keith Kellogg

Keith Kellogg

Former Special Representative of the President of the United States for Ukraine

Kellogg noted that the coming months are critical. The Ukrainian army is capable of completely stopping the Russians. Despite loud statements, the Kremlin's real successes in Ukraine are very doubtful.

Russia achieved no strategic goals, its troops captured no key cities, but instead suffered massive losses. Many forward units were destroyed, and many high-ranking Russian military personnel were eliminated.

Putin measures his success in meters, not miles. He is not in Odessa, not in Kyiv, and in fact has not even left Donbas. He has big problems.

