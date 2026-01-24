Shmyhal announced a return to hourly power cuts

As reported by the Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, he currently sees a tendency towards partial stabilization in the power system. This became possible thanks to the coordinated actions of Ukrenergo and distribution system operators. In the coming days, it is planned to return to the regime of hourly power outages, rather than emergency ones.

Shmyhal named the key task for the coming days

The Minister of Energy does not hide that the situation in the energy system remains difficult, as there is a significant capacity deficit.

Despite this, the coordinated actions of Ukrenergo and distribution system operators made it possible to partially achieve stabilization.

Regarding electricity supply. We expect to gradually move from emergency to hourly outages in the coming days. Our task is to reach the predicted schedules of up to 3-4 shifts. We are also forming additional reserve teams to strengthen the work. Denys Shmyhal Minister of Energy of Ukraine

According to him, as far as the capital of Ukraine is concerned, a total verification of cogeneration plants in Kyiv and the region has already been carried out.

As of today, the total number and technical performance have been clearly defined.