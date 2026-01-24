Shmyhal announced a return to hourly power cuts

As reported by the Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, he currently sees a tendency towards partial stabilization in the power system. This became possible thanks to the coordinated actions of Ukrenergo and distribution system operators. In the coming days, it is planned to return to the regime of hourly power outages, rather than emergency ones.
Points of attention
- Total verification of cogeneration plants in Kyiv and the region has been completed, with efforts to ensure all installations supply energy effectively.
- Despite significant capacity deficit, the Ministry of Energy aims to move from emergency to hourly power outages gradually.
Shmyhal named the key task for the coming days
The Minister of Energy does not hide that the situation in the energy system remains difficult, as there is a significant capacity deficit.
Despite this, the coordinated actions of Ukrenergo and distribution system operators made it possible to partially achieve stabilization.
According to him, as far as the capital of Ukraine is concerned, a total verification of cogeneration plants in Kyiv and the region has already been carried out.
As of today, the total number and technical performance have been clearly defined.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-