Shmyhal announced a return to hourly power cuts
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Shmyhal announced a return to hourly power cuts

Denis Shmyhal
Shmyhal named the key task for the coming days
Читати українською

As reported by the Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, he currently sees a tendency towards partial stabilization in the power system. This became possible thanks to the coordinated actions of Ukrenergo and distribution system operators. In the coming days, it is planned to return to the regime of hourly power outages, rather than emergency ones.

Points of attention

  • Total verification of cogeneration plants in Kyiv and the region has been completed, with efforts to ensure all installations supply energy effectively.
  • Despite significant capacity deficit, the Ministry of Energy aims to move from emergency to hourly power outages gradually.

Shmyhal named the key task for the coming days

The Minister of Energy does not hide that the situation in the energy system remains difficult, as there is a significant capacity deficit.

Despite this, the coordinated actions of Ukrenergo and distribution system operators made it possible to partially achieve stabilization.

Regarding electricity supply. We expect to gradually move from emergency to hourly outages in the coming days. Our task is to reach the predicted schedules of up to 3-4 shifts. We are also forming additional reserve teams to strengthen the work.

Denys Shmyhal

Denys Shmyhal

Minister of Energy of Ukraine

According to him, as far as the capital of Ukraine is concerned, a total verification of cogeneration plants in Kyiv and the region has already been carried out.

As of today, the total number and technical performance have been clearly defined.

Currently, only a third of the commissioned capacities actually supply energy to the network. We are cooperating with local authorities on this issue. All installations must work, — emphasized Denys Shmyhal.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump promised Zelensky PAC-3 missiles
Negotiations between Zelensky and Trump - what was agreed upon
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
About 6,000 homes in Kyiv again without heating due to Russian attack
Vitaliy Klitschko
Russia massively attacked Kyiv on January 24 — latest details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces neutralized 15 Russian missiles and 357 drones
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?