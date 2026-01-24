About 6,000 homes in Kyiv again without heating due to Russian attack

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said that one person was killed and four others were injured in a new Russian air strike on the Ukrainian capital. In addition, nearly 6,000 homes in the city are again without heating due to damage to critical infrastructure. According to the mayor, most of them are those that have already been connected to the heat supply twice or tried to be connected after the enemy attacks on January 9 and 20.

Russia massively attacked Kyiv on January 24 — latest details

According to the mayor, debris was recorded falling on a non-residential building in the Desnyanskyi district.

In the Dnipro district, a fire broke out in a garage cooperative after UAV debris fell. A fuel truck in the parking lot was also on fire.

Vitaliy Klitschko also reported that windows in an apartment building were broken due to falling debris.

In Darnytskyi district, as a result of the fall of UAV debris near a private medical facility, the windows in its building were damaged. No fire. In Holosiivskyi district, a fire broke out as a result of the fall of UAV debris on the territory of non-residential buildings. At another address, windows in a private house were broken. Vitaliy Klitschko Mayor of Kyiv

In addition, it is reported that debris damaged a six-story office building in the Solomyanskyi district.

According to the mayor, problems with water supply have begun on the left bank and partially on the right.