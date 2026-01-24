Air defense forces neutralized 15 Russian missiles and 357 drones

During the night of January 23-24, Russia carried out a combined strike on Ukraine using various types of air- and ground-based missiles and strike UAVs. In total, 396 enemy air attack vehicles were targeted. Most of the targets were successfully neutralized by air defense forces.
Points of attention
- Preliminary data reveals that the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down/suppressed 372 targets, including 9 cruise missiles, 5 ballistic missiles, 1 guided aircraft missile, and 357 attack UAVs.
- The main direction of the strike was the Kyiv region, with the involvement of strategic aviation aircraft equipped with Kh-22/Kh-32 missiles to target the capital of Ukraine.
Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack
This time, for a massive air attack, the enemy used:
2 3M22 Zircon anti-ship missiles (launch area of the Crimean Autonomous Republic);
12 Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles (from the airspace of the Bryansk region — Russia);
6 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles (launch area — Bryansk Oblast — Russian Federation, TOT of Crimea);
1 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missile (from the airspace of the Kursk region — Russian Federation);
375 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Bryansk — RF, TOT Donetsk, about 250 of them are "Shaheeds".
The main direction of the strike is the Kyiv region. A special feature is the involvement of strategic aviation aircraft with Kh-22/Kh-32 missiles to strike the capital of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 372 targets — 15 missiles and 357 drones of various types:
9 Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles;
5 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles;
1 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missile;
357 attack UAVs of various types.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-