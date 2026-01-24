Air defense forces neutralized 15 Russian missiles and 357 drones

During the night of January 23-24, Russia carried out a combined strike on Ukraine using various types of air- and ground-based missiles and strike UAVs. In total, 396 enemy air attack vehicles were targeted. Most of the targets were successfully neutralized by air defense forces.

Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack

This time, for a massive air attack, the enemy used:

2 3M22 Zircon anti-ship missiles (launch area of the Crimean Autonomous Republic);

12 Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles (from the airspace of the Bryansk region — Russia);

6 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles (launch area — Bryansk Oblast — Russian Federation, TOT of Crimea);

1 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missile (from the airspace of the Kursk region — Russian Federation);

375 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Bryansk — RF, TOT Donetsk, about 250 of them are "Shaheeds".

The main direction of the strike is the Kyiv region. A special feature is the involvement of strategic aviation aircraft with Kh-22/Kh-32 missiles to strike the capital of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Share

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 372 targets — 15 missiles and 357 drones of various types: