Ukraine decided to purchase 18 IRIS-T air defense systems at once

The Ukrainian authorities have already ordered 18 new IRIS-T air defense systems. What is important to understand is that they are to be manufactured by the German company Diehl Defence.

Ukraine is determined to significantly strengthen its air defense

A statement on this occasion was made by Diehl Defence CEO Helmut Rauch.

He drew attention to the fact that as of today, 9 IRIS-T firing systems are in operation in Ukraine.

However, given that Russian terror is constantly intensifying, the number of air defense systems needs to be increased.

Helmut Rauch announced that his company intends to significantly expand the production of firing systems for the IRIS-T SLM and IRIS-T SLS air defense systems.

"In the medium term, we plan to expand production to 16 firing systems in about two years. If we see greater demand from our customers, we can increase production even further," he explained.

According to Rauch, the Diehl Defense team is already actively working on developing the IRIS-T SLX missile, which will have a flight range of 80 kilometers.