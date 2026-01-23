Ukraine decided to purchase 18 IRIS-T air defense systems at once
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine decided to purchase 18 IRIS-T air defense systems at once

Ukraine is determined to significantly strengthen its air defense
Читати українською
Source:  DW

The Ukrainian authorities have already ordered 18 new IRIS-T air defense systems. What is important to understand is that they are to be manufactured by the German company Diehl Defence.

Points of attention

  • The acquisition of additional air defense systems reflects Ukraine's commitment to bolster its defense capabilities amid growing security concerns.
  • The move highlights the importance of international cooperation and technological advancements in enhancing national security.

Ukraine is determined to significantly strengthen its air defense

A statement on this occasion was made by Diehl Defence CEO Helmut Rauch.

He drew attention to the fact that as of today, 9 IRIS-T firing systems are in operation in Ukraine.

However, given that Russian terror is constantly intensifying, the number of air defense systems needs to be increased.

Helmut Rauch announced that his company intends to significantly expand the production of firing systems for the IRIS-T SLM and IRIS-T SLS air defense systems.

"In the medium term, we plan to expand production to 16 firing systems in about two years. If we see greater demand from our customers, we can increase production even further," he explained.

According to Rauch, the Diehl Defense team is already actively working on developing the IRIS-T SLX missile, which will have a flight range of 80 kilometers.

It could enter mass production in as little as 3 years.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Divers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine conducted a unique underwater special operation for 6 days — video
State Emergency Service
A unique special operation by State Emergency Service divers — how it happened
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Kremlin unexpectedly offers its money for the reconstruction of Ukraine
Putin made a new cynical statement
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin loses another major buyer of Russian oil
Russia is losing its position in the oil market

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?