According to anonymous sources told Reuters, India's leading oil company Indian Oil is currently doing everything it can to replace Russian oil. It has already purchased 7 million barrels of "black gold" from various sources.

Russia is losing its position in the oil market

According to insiders, the Indian refiner purchased 1 million barrels of oil from the United Arab Emirates from Shell and 2 million barrels of Upper Zakum oil from trading company Mercuria.

He decided not to stop there and bought 2 million barrels of oil from Angola from Exxon, as well as 2 million barrels of Brazilian crude from Petrobras.

Journalists are drawing attention to the fact that Indian oil refiners are refusing to purchase oil from Russia and are increasing its imports from the Middle East.

It is likely that this approach to matters will help New Delhi conclude a trade agreement with the US to reduce tariffs.

What is important to understand is that India became one of the largest buyers of Russian oil after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.