Divers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine conducted a unique underwater special operation for 6 days — video

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, officially confirmed that thanks to the efforts of divers from the State Emergency Service, a unique underwater special operation was successfully implemented in conditions of frost down to -15 °C.
Points of attention
- The bravery and dedication of the divers were recognized by the Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who awarded them with prestigious honors for their courage.
- This operation exemplifies the responsibility and courage that drive the State Emergency Service personnel to serve and protect the people of Ukraine in challenging situations.
A unique special operation by State Emergency Service divers — how it happened
According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, after the recent Russian attack, one of the capital's CHP plants was flooded due to damage to a pipe.
This serious problem prevented repairs to equipment that provides heat and electricity to thousands of people's homes.
In addition, it is indicated that the Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially praised the feat of the divers who risked their lives.
According to the Decree:
Artem Orlov, Denys Frolov, and Mykhailo Khyzhnyak were awarded the Order of Courage, 3rd degree;
the Order of Danylo Halytskyi — Andriy Vlasenko;
the medal "Defender of the Fatherland" — Anton Gaitan.
