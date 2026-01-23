Divers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine conducted a unique underwater special operation for 6 days — video

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, officially confirmed that thanks to the efforts of divers from the State Emergency Service, a unique underwater special operation was successfully implemented in conditions of frost down to -15 °C.

A unique special operation by State Emergency Service divers — how it happened

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, after the recent Russian attack, one of the capital's CHP plants was flooded due to damage to a pipe.

This serious problem prevented repairs to equipment that provides heat and electricity to thousands of people's homes.

Without hesitation, in icy water and under extreme conditions, our divers began work to eliminate the damage. The special operation lasted 6 days. The water leak was stopped, which allowed the services to continue the restoration work. I express my sincere gratitude to the divers of the State Emergency Service for their professionalism! Igor Klymenko Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

In addition, it is indicated that the Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially praised the feat of the divers who risked their lives.

According to the Decree:

Artem Orlov, Denys Frolov, and Mykhailo Khyzhnyak were awarded the Order of Courage, 3rd degree;

the Order of Danylo Halytskyi — Andriy Vlasenko;

the medal "Defender of the Fatherland" — Anton Gaitan.