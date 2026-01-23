Divers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine conducted a unique underwater special operation for 6 days — video
Divers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine conducted a unique underwater special operation for 6 days — video

A unique special operation by State Emergency Service divers — how it happened
The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, officially confirmed that thanks to the efforts of divers from the State Emergency Service, a unique underwater special operation was successfully implemented in conditions of frost down to -15 °C.

  • The bravery and dedication of the divers were recognized by the Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who awarded them with prestigious honors for their courage.
  • This operation exemplifies the responsibility and courage that drive the State Emergency Service personnel to serve and protect the people of Ukraine in challenging situations.

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, after the recent Russian attack, one of the capital's CHP plants was flooded due to damage to a pipe.

This serious problem prevented repairs to equipment that provides heat and electricity to thousands of people's homes.

Without hesitation, in icy water and under extreme conditions, our divers began work to eliminate the damage. The special operation lasted 6 days. The water leak was stopped, which allowed the services to continue the restoration work. I express my sincere gratitude to the divers of the State Emergency Service for their professionalism!

Igor Klymenko

Igor Klymenko

Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

In addition, it is indicated that the Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially praised the feat of the divers who risked their lives.

According to the Decree:

  • Artem Orlov, Denys Frolov, and Mykhailo Khyzhnyak were awarded the Order of Courage, 3rd degree;

  • the Order of Danylo Halytskyi — Andriy Vlasenko;

  • the medal "Defender of the Fatherland" — Anton Gaitan.

This is an example of responsibility and courage that keep the country going in the most difficult conditions. Thank you to the personnel of the State Emergency Service for their service and dedication to the people! — added Klymenko.

