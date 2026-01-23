Russian soldiers killed 4 civilians in Donetsk region

Over the past 24 hours, on January 22, Russian invaders have killed 4 civilians in the Donetsk region. This happened in the village of Cherkaske. In particular, a 5-year-old boy and his father were killed.
Points of attention
- The Head of Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin, confirmed the tragic events and provided updates on the escalating violence in the region.
- The situation remains volatile with reports of injuries, deaths, and significant damage to properties in various districts of the Donetsk region.
The Russian army continues to kill civilians in the Donetsk region
He also draws attention to the fact that the total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.
According to Vadym Filashkin, over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 10 times.
The head of the regional administration officially confirmed that another 109 people, including 17 children, were evacuated from the front line.
In the Pokrovsky district, the enemy damaged another 14 houses.
As for the situation in the Bakhmut district, there is information about damage to one house.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-