Russian soldiers killed 4 civilians in Donetsk region

The Russian army continues to kill civilians in the Donetsk region

On January 22, Russians killed 4 residents of the Donetsk region: in Cherkasy. Another 6 people in the region were injured during the day. Vadym Filashkin Head of Donetsk Regional State Administration

He also draws attention to the fact that the total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

According to Vadym Filashkin, over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 10 times.

The head of the regional administration officially confirmed that another 109 people, including 17 children, were evacuated from the front line.

In the Pokrovsky district, the enemy damaged another 14 houses.

Kramatorsk district. Infrastructure was damaged in Rayhorodk of the Mykolaiv community. In Cherkassky, 4 people were killed and 5 were injured, 2 houses and 2 cars were destroyed. In Druzhkivka, a person was injured and infrastructure was damaged, — said Vadym Filashkin.

As for the situation in the Bakhmut district, there is information about damage to one house.