The Kremlin unexpectedly offers its money for the reconstruction of Ukraine
Putin made a new cynical statement
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Russian dictator's foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov, began to argue that funds from Russian assets frozen in the United States could be used for the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine's territories.

Points of attention

  • The discussions within the bilateral economic group led by Vitkoff and Kremlin's representative Kirill Dmitriev indicate a broader scope of regional issues being addressed alongside the reconstruction funds.
  • As the details of these discussions unfold, it remains to be seen how the proposed allocation of funds will impact the post-war recovery efforts in the conflicted regions of Ukraine.

According to Ushakov, during a meeting between three special envoys of Donald Trump and the team of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the creation of the so-called "Peace Council" was discussed.

During the exchange of views on the "Peace Council", it was emphasized that the Russian Federation is ready to send a billion dollars from Russian assets frozen by the previous US administration to the budget of this structure, Putin's aide emphasized.

Moreover, he began to claim that the remaining money from Russian assets frozen by the US "can be used to restore the territories affected by the war, after the conclusion of a peace treaty between the Russian Federation and Ukraine."

Ushakov officially confirmed that this issue will be discussed in more detail at a bilateral economic group led by Vitkoff and Kremlin special representative Kirill Dmitriev.

According to him, a number of regional issues were also in focus, but Putin's aide decided not to disclose any details.

