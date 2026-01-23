The Russian dictator's foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov, began to argue that funds from Russian assets frozen in the United States could be used for the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine's territories.

Putin made a new cynical statement

According to Ushakov, during a meeting between three special envoys of Donald Trump and the team of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the creation of the so-called "Peace Council" was discussed.

During the exchange of views on the "Peace Council", it was emphasized that the Russian Federation is ready to send a billion dollars from Russian assets frozen by the previous US administration to the budget of this structure, Putin's aide emphasized. Share

Moreover, he began to claim that the remaining money from Russian assets frozen by the US "can be used to restore the territories affected by the war, after the conclusion of a peace treaty between the Russian Federation and Ukraine."

Ushakov officially confirmed that this issue will be discussed in more detail at a bilateral economic group led by Vitkoff and Kremlin special representative Kirill Dmitriev.

According to him, a number of regional issues were also in focus, but Putin's aide decided not to disclose any details.