In the Zaporizhia region, the Russian invaders tried to implement a new adventure and sent a modified "Ural convertible" filled with enemy infantry to storm. However, this "maneuver" also ended in fiasco.

The Russian army was once again disgraced on the battlefield

The Russian invaders decided to launch a new “trick” in the Hulyaipil direction, which is in the Zaporizhia region.

The enemy launched an assault in a modified Ural convertible filled with infantry.

However, he was unable to get far, as he was successfully eliminated as a result of joint work by units of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade and the 122nd Separate Brigade of the Ukrainian Army.

Despite the fact that the forces were unequal — two soldiers of the 5th Battalion stopped ten occupiers — the Ukrainians successfully did their job.