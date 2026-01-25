The Russian army launched an assault on a "Ural convertible" with infantry — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army launched an assault on a "Ural convertible" with infantry — video

The Russian army was once again disgraced on the battlefield
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

In the Zaporizhia region, the Russian invaders tried to implement a new adventure and sent a modified "Ural convertible" filled with enemy infantry to storm. However, this "maneuver" also ended in fiasco.

  • The joint efforts of the Ukrainian military units showcased effective teamwork and strategic coordination in repelling the Russian invaders' attack.
  • The video footage captures the heroic actions of the Ukrainian soldiers as they valiantly defended their position against the Russian assault, highlighting the ongoing conflict in the region.

The Russian invaders decided to launch a new “trick” in the Hulyaipil direction, which is in the Zaporizhia region.

The enemy launched an assault in a modified Ural convertible filled with infantry.

However, he was unable to get far, as he was successfully eliminated as a result of joint work by units of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade and the 122nd Separate Brigade of the Ukrainian Army.

Despite the fact that the forces were unequal — two soldiers of the 5th Battalion stopped ten occupiers — the Ukrainians successfully did their job.

The enemy went on the assault, trying to break through and capture our position. But he was stopped by two defenders who held the line confidently, coolly and heroically. They held back the attack until support arrived: FPV and artillery. The assault was stopped, — says the post to the video of the 122nd brigade.

