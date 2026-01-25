No one on the international stage can predict what US President Donald Trump will do next. As it turns out, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is no exception. That's why he doesn't know what to expect from the American leader next and what impact it will have on Russia.
Points of attention
- The Kremlin is concerned about Trump's policies that have been detrimental to its allies, such as sanctions and interventions, potentially marking a shift in US-Russia relations.
- The possibility of Trump deciding to dismantle Putin's regime, akin to the situation with Maduro, adds a layer of fear and uncertainty for the Russian dictator.
Trump has become extremely dangerous for Putin
Despite the fact that the head of the White House demonstrates public sympathy for the Russian dictator, his actions indicate otherwise — Trump only does what is beneficial to him.
Trump has made it clear many times that he is ready to use his influence to force Moscow to make concessions.
Journalists point out that his policies are unpredictable and often selfish, creating risks.
Putin cannot ignore the fact that Russia's concessions go hand in hand with tough pressure on the Kremlin's allies: from sanctions to interventions in Venezuela and Iran.
All of Trump's actions have generally led to panic among the Russian dictator, as the US president may sooner or later decide to simply destroy Putin's regime, as happened with Maduro.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-