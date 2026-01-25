Putin has another deadly trump card in the war against Ukraine
Putin has another deadly trump card in the war against Ukraine

Putin may make a fatal decision to take revenge on Ukraine for its resistance
Source:  The Times

According to experts from The Times, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has another very dangerous trump card left, which he is accustomed to keeping quiet about. It is chemical weapons of mass destruction. They can be used against Ukraine if the Kremlin leader gets into a deadlock.

Points of attention

  • The possibility of Moscow hiding a wider range of chemical weapons adds complexity to the conflict, with fears of a protracted or stalemated war leading to more dangerous warfare tactics.
  • Despite references to nuclear capabilities, Putin's silence on chemical or biological weapons of mass destruction heightens the apprehension surrounding the Russian leader's strategies.

It's no secret that Russian invaders have used banned chemical weapons against Ukrainian defenders thousands of times.

However, foreign experts are inclined to believe that at some point Putin may order the use of more deadly substances for mass destruction.

Experts believe this could happen if a dictator is cornered, or if he eventually realizes that he has no chance of winning the war on the battlefield.

There is a high probability that Moscow is still hiding the entire spectrum of chemical weapons at its disposal.

Allied capitals are concerned that a protracted or stalemated war in Ukraine could push the Kremlin to use more dangerous weapons of mass destruction. President Putin has repeatedly rattled off nuclear weapons while maintaining a conspicuous silence on chemical or biological weapons of mass destruction.

