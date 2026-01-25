Putin has another deadly trump card in the war against Ukraine

According to experts from The Times, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has another very dangerous trump card left, which he is accustomed to keeping quiet about. It is chemical weapons of mass destruction. They can be used against Ukraine if the Kremlin leader gets into a deadlock.

Putin may make a fatal decision to take revenge on Ukraine for its resistance

It's no secret that Russian invaders have used banned chemical weapons against Ukrainian defenders thousands of times.

However, foreign experts are inclined to believe that at some point Putin may order the use of more deadly substances for mass destruction.

Experts believe this could happen if a dictator is cornered, or if he eventually realizes that he has no chance of winning the war on the battlefield.

There is a high probability that Moscow is still hiding the entire spectrum of chemical weapons at its disposal.