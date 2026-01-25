Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, anti-aircraft missiles and 102 drones

During the night of January 24-25, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles/S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, as well as 102 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones. Air defense forces neutralized 87 enemy targets.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — how it happened

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, this time the enemy drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Shatalovo — Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk.

According to the latest data, about 70 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 87 enemy Shahed, Gerbera UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, center, and east of the country. Share

15 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at one location. Information regarding 2 enemy missiles is being clarified.