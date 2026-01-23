Russia spent over $130 million on the latest massive shelling of Ukraine — DIU

On the night of January 20, Russian troops carried out a massive air strike on the territory of Ukraine, using a total of 372 air attack vehicles. The GUR calculated how much another war crime by the Russian Federation cost.

Russia spent over $130 million on massive shelling of Ukraine on January 20

Among the weapons used:

Iskander ballistic missiles,

hypersonic "Zircon",

X-101 cruise missiles,

training RM-48U,

drones of the “Geranium”, “Harpy” and “Gerbera” types.

The total cost of the weapons used exceeds 131 million US dollars (over 10.2 billion rubles).

For comparison, this is the amount of money that the city of Novgorod, with a population of about 220,000, lives on for a year. This is also comparable to a third of the annual budget of entire regions of Russia: Kalmykia and the Nenets Autonomous Okrug.

This amount could build a modern, fully equipped cancer center capable of saving thousands of lives. In addition, this money would be enough to implement hundreds of regional and national social projects. Share

Such spending on an aggressive strike against peaceful Ukrainian cities is taking place against the backdrop of a record budget deficit — last year it reached 5.6 trillion rubles ($70 billion), or about 2.6% of GDP.

In order to continue funding the war machine, Moscow is forced to raise taxes and excise duties and reduce spending on social services, as well as state investment projects.

Despite the Kremlin's peace assurances and the systemic crisis in the economy and social sphere, Russia continues to finance a genocidal war against the Ukrainian people.

The Military Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that there will be fair retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people.