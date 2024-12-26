Will Russia launch a massive attack on Ukraine on New Year's Eve — experts' opinion

The aggressor country has the resources for new missile and drone attacks on Ukraine. It is possible that this could happen closer to the New Year, or even on New Year's Eve, analysts believe.
Is a massive shelling of Ukraine by Russia possible on New Year's Day?
According to Oleksandr Musienko, head of the Center for Military-Legal Studies, after the Russians launched a missile attack on Ukraine on Christmas, they still have reserves for two large-scale attacks. Plus, the enemy continues to accumulate and has help from the DPRK.
The expert reminds that the aggressor has not only a military but also a political goal on the eve of the inauguration of the newly elected US President Donald Trump. Therefore, according to the expert, the frequency of Russian attacks on Ukraine will be really high.
The enemy will use the maximum. Then the Russians can take a pause and resume strikes in late January or early February. He also named characteristic signs that indicate the enemy's preparation for possible massive shelling.
In turn, military expert Vladislav Seleznev also does not rule out the possibility of a large-scale enemy attack, since the Russian Federation has previously resorted to attacks with "Shaheds" and missiles during the New Year holidays.
He recalled that as of November this year, the Russian army had accumulated 1,500 missiles.
Is the threat of a new strike by "Oreshnik" real?
From time to time, an air alert is declared throughout Ukraine due to the threat of a strike by the "Oreshnik" — a ballistic missile that the aggressor first used against Ukraine on November 21, targeting the Dnieper River.
Expert Musienko notes that the deployment of such a complex is noticeable. Therefore, the Kapustin Yar test site in the Astrakhan region is under constant surveillance. In particular, it is conducted by Ukrainian partners.
As soon as there is some activity there, an air alert is immediately declared to warn of possible challenges. But recently these have actually been demonstrative actions by Russia. That is, they showed that they were preparing for an attack, they made simulated launches, but there were no real launches.
In addition, according to the expert, there is currently no information that a significant number of Oreshnik missiles are concentrated in the territory of Kapustyny Yar.
Instead, expert Seleznev shares that for him, the key marker of whether there is a real threat of an attack by "Oreshnik" is the actions of the US Embassy in Ukraine.
Only if it announces, as last time, when the Russian Federation hit the Dnieper with the "Oreshnik", about the temporary closure of the institution — then there is a reason to really worry. And the Russians are conducting appropriate training. This is a marker of psychological influence.
He gave an example of how previously a large-scale air alert was declared in Ukraine every time a Russian MiG-31K, which is a carrier of Kinzhal missiles, took off.
In addition, he reminded that Moscow must warn Washington in cases where it launches intermediate-range ballistic missiles. And here's why.
(This is done so that there is no "unpleasant surprise" when Washington, perceiving such missile launches as an immediate threat to its own national security, can repel them with all its available nuclear potential on the territory of the Russian Federation. Therefore, there is a certain algorithm of notifications between the Russian Federation and the United States regarding such actions and preparations for them.
Russian attacks on Ukraine on New Year's Eve in 2022-2023
For the third year in a row, Ukrainians will celebrate the New Year in conditions of full-scale war. And the Russians' love for "sacred dates" has clearly been evident during this period.
Thus, on December 31, 2022, on New Year's Eve, the Russian military launched a massive missile strike, mainly on residential and civilian buildings in Ukraine.
Kyiv was under attack, as well as: Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions. In the capital alone, dozens of people were injured, one person died. After that, on New Year's Eve, the enemy fired dozens of "Shaheeds" across Ukraine, causing damage to infrastructure.
And on the night of December 31, 2023 to January 1, 2024, the Russians launched 90 "Shaheeds" and eight missiles at Ukrainian cities. The "Shaheeds" hit the west and south of Ukraine. In particular, in Odessa, an enemy attack took the life of a teenager, and in Lviv, the Roman Shukhevych museum burned down and a fire broke out at the university where Stepan Bandera studied.
