New talks between Ukraine, the US and Russia are planned — where and when

According to insiders, the next round of trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in the United Arab Emirates will begin on February 1.

Peace talks gain momentum

Axios journalist Barack Ravid learned new important details from an official US representative.

What is important to understand is that the latter spoke on condition of anonymity.

According to the insider, this meeting will be a continuation of the two-day round of talks that took place in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24.

Trilateral talks between the US, Russia and Ukraine will resume next Sunday (in 8 days) in Abu Dhabi, wrote Barak Ravid, citing the words of an American official. Share

Anonymous media sources also claim that the parties have come close to organizing a direct meeting between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Recently, Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that on January 23-24 in the UAE, the parties focused on discussing the parameters of ending the war.

The President of Ukraine recalled the importance of American monitoring of this process and compliance with security conditions.

As Zelensky noted, provided the parties are willing to move forward, the next meeting could potentially take place as early as next week.