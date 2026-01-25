Zelenskyy and Putin's teams held bilateral talks — insiders

As anonymous sources report to Axios, on January 24, not only trilateral negotiations involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi, but also bilateral negotiations between the teams of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- Trump's team is optimistic about the upcoming trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi, anticipating further success in the peace negotiations.
- The possibility of a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin is heightened following the bilateral talks, raising hopes for a resolution to the ongoing conflict.
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia have reached a new level
According to American insiders, during January 23-24, the parties managed to discuss all issues.
The main goal remains unchanged — this war must end and never resume.
As the Ukrainian official noted, "significant progress" has been achieved, but it is still unknown whether the Russian dictator really wants to end the war.
Bilateral talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation also made a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin more likely.
Trump's team believes that the next trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi could be even more successful.
