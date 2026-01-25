Zelenskyy and Putin's teams held bilateral talks — insiders
Category
Politics
Publication date

Zelenskyy and Putin's teams held bilateral talks — insiders

Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia have reached a new level
Читати українською
Source:  Axios

As anonymous sources report to Axios, on January 24, not only trilateral negotiations involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi, but also bilateral negotiations between the teams of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • Trump's team is optimistic about the upcoming trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi, anticipating further success in the peace negotiations.
  • The possibility of a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin is heightened following the bilateral talks, raising hopes for a resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia have reached a new level

According to American insiders, during January 23-24, the parties managed to discuss all issues.

The main goal remains unchanged — this war must end and never resume.

"No one on either side was embarrassed by the discussions. We didn't leave any issues out of the discussion and we didn't have to push anyone. We saw a lot of respect in the room because they were really looking for a solution," one US official told the media.

As the Ukrainian official noted, "significant progress" has been achieved, but it is still unknown whether the Russian dictator really wants to end the war.

Bilateral talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation also made a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin more likely.

Trump's team believes that the next trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi could be even more successful.

"We believe these meetings should take place before the leaders' meeting. We don't think it's far off. If we continue on the current path, we will get there," the insider stressed.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron and Merz call on EU to use trade "bazooka" against US
Germany and France want to stop Trump
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin loses another major buyer of Russian oil
Russia is losing its position in the oil market
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, anti-aircraft missiles and 102 drones
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine - how it happened

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?