As anonymous sources report to Axios, on January 24, not only trilateral negotiations involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi, but also bilateral negotiations between the teams of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia have reached a new level

According to American insiders, during January 23-24, the parties managed to discuss all issues.

The main goal remains unchanged — this war must end and never resume.

"No one on either side was embarrassed by the discussions. We didn't leave any issues out of the discussion and we didn't have to push anyone. We saw a lot of respect in the room because they were really looking for a solution," one US official told the media. Share

As the Ukrainian official noted, "significant progress" has been achieved, but it is still unknown whether the Russian dictator really wants to end the war.

Bilateral talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation also made a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin more likely.

Trump's team believes that the next trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi could be even more successful.