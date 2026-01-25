"We will strike." Trump threatened to attack the territories of various countries

American leader Donald Trump has publicly warned that his troops could launch ground strikes on drug cartel targets anywhere on Earth, including in Mexico.

Trump declared "war" on drug cartels

We will strike at the cartels. We know their routes. We know everything about them. We know where they live. We know everything about them. Donald Trump President of the United States

The journalists decided to ask the head of the White House whether these strikes could be carried out "anywhere," including in Mexico, Venezuela, or Colombia.

Donald Trump immediately answered in the affirmative: "Anywhere."

Against this background, the American leader decided to boast about "successes on the water."

According to Donald Trump, thanks to military strikes on ships, they managed to seize 97% of the drugs transported by sea.

He also emphasized that he now wants to see the same success "on land."