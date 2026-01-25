"We will strike." Trump threatened to attack the territories of various countries

American leader Donald Trump has publicly warned that his troops could launch ground strikes on drug cartel targets anywhere on Earth, including in Mexico.
- Most illegal foreign-made drugs entering the United States are smuggled overland through the border with Mexico, prompting heightened focus on land-based operations.
- The aggressive stance taken by Trump raises concerns about potential military actions and their diplomatic repercussions in affected countries.
Trump declared "war" on drug cartels
The journalists decided to ask the head of the White House whether these strikes could be carried out "anywhere," including in Mexico, Venezuela, or Colombia.
Donald Trump immediately answered in the affirmative: "Anywhere."
Against this background, the American leader decided to boast about "successes on the water."
According to Donald Trump, thanks to military strikes on ships, they managed to seize 97% of the drugs transported by sea.
He also emphasized that he now wants to see the same success "on land."
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, most of the illegal foreign-made drugs available in the United States are smuggled into the country overland across the border with Mexico and, to a much lesser extent, Canada.
