"He'll try to outdo him." Trump issues new challenge to Putin
Source:  The New York Times

The recent actions of American leader Donald Trump on the international stage have shocked many global players. While Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is pleased to watch the US president split NATO, things could soon change dramatically.

  • The problem for Putin is that he cannot predict Trump's next move.
  • At some point, the US president may indeed decide that the head of the Kremlin is hindering him.

Trump could become the second “Putin”

According to foreign analysts, Trump not only returned to the White House for the second time, but also began to demonstrate to everyone that he possesses unlimited power.

Previously, only the head of the Kremlin played this “game” — now it became clear that he had a competitor.

The current situation was commented on by Fiona Gill, who headed Russian and European affairs on the White House National Security Council during the first Trump administration:

This moment is full of both hope and danger for Putin. It will be difficult for him, as it is for everyone else.

All those crimes and audacious operations that only Russia was previously "famous for" are now fading against the backdrop of the actions of Donald Trump and his team.

The head of the Kremlin must understand that this is just the beginning, and that the US president's anger may reach him at some point.

The United States is essentially saying, "We're with you, and we'll do the same thing you do." This marks a new reality for Putin. The problem for him may well be that Trump will try to outdo him, Gill says.

