American analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have concluded that right now Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to do everything possible to get US President Donald Trump to abandon peace talks with Ukraine.

Putin wants to get rid of Trump's influence on the course of the war

American analysts draw attention to the fact that after the Russian dictator's meeting with the Trump team on January 22-23, Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov made a new cynical statement.

According to the latter, there is "no hope" of achieving a long-term settlement of the war without resolving the territorial issue according to the "Anchorage formula."

Against this background, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov began to claim that official Moscow considers it "inexpedient" to "publicly delve into the details" of the "Anchorage Formula", however, they say, the withdrawal of the Ukrainian Defense Forces from the entire Donbas is an important condition for a peaceful settlement.

As the ISW team notes, in recent weeks, the Trump team has been able to make significant progress in defining the conditions necessary to ensure a lasting and credible peace in Ukraine.

Putin didn't like this development very much, because he doesn't plan to end the war.