Trump threatens Canada with new tariffs over China deal

On January 24, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 100% tariff on all Canadian goods in response to Ottawa's possible trade deal with Beijing.
Points of attention
- US President Donald Trump threatens Canada with a 100% tariff on all goods following reports of a potential trade deal between Canada and China.
- Trump's warning highlights concerns about the impact of closer Canadian-China ties on the country's economy and social fabric.
Trump again lashed out with threats against Canada
He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social.
According to the US president, China will "eat Canada alive, swallow it whole." In his opinion, this will lead to the destruction of Canadian businesses, social structures and the usual way of life.
Trump said that if the deal is reached, Canada "will immediately receive a 100% tariff on all Canadian goods and products imported into the United States."