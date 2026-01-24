Trump threatens Canada with new tariffs over China deal

On January 24, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 100% tariff on all Canadian goods in response to Ottawa's possible trade deal with Beijing.

Trump again lashed out with threats against Canada

He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social.

If Governor (Canadian Prime Minister Mark, — ed.) Carney thinks he will turn Canada into a "port of unloading" for goods and products that China sends to the US, he is deeply mistaken. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to the US president, China will "eat Canada alive, swallow it whole." In his opinion, this will lead to the destruction of Canadian businesses, social structures and the usual way of life.

Trump's post

Trump said that if the deal is reached, Canada "will immediately receive a 100% tariff on all Canadian goods and products imported into the United States."