The General Staff reports on new successes of Ukrainian soldiers at the front
Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked five areas of concentration of Russian occupiers at once.

  • The General Staff confirms 127 combat clashes on the front within 24 hours.
  • The report highlights the continued resilience and success of Ukrainian soldiers in the face of Russian aggression.

Losses of the Russian army as of January 25, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 01/25/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,234,040 (+1,020) people;

  • tanks — 11,605 (+2) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,950 (+1) units;

  • artillery systems — 36,612 (+32) units;

  • MLRS — 1,624 (+1) units;

  • air defense systems — 1,286 (+3) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 114,896 (+847) units;

  • cruise missiles — 4,205 (+15) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 75,759 (+115) units;

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched three missile and 95 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using 25 missiles and dropping 248 guided bombs.

In addition, 7,503 kamikaze drones were used to destroy them and 3,720 attacks were carried out on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 112 from multiple launch rocket systems.

