Xi Jinping has launched a massive purge in the Chinese army — what's happening?
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

Chinese President Xi Jinping has launched an investigation into his most influential military ally, in what is the largest reorganization of China's armed forces in decades.

  • The investigation aims to strengthen the fight against military corruption and political disloyalty, marking the largest reorganization of China's armed forces in decades.
  • The removal of influential generals like Zhang Yuxia and Liu Zhenli highlights the scale and significance of Xi Jinping's efforts to rid the Chinese army of officers involved in serious violations of party discipline and state laws.

As journalists learned, this decision by the head of the PRC is aimed at strengthening the fight against military corruption and political disloyalty.

The first to fall under Xi's attack was General Zhang Yuxia — it is important to understand that he is the de facto No. 1 general in China, as well as the senior of the two deputy chairmen of the Central Military Commission of the country's Communist Party.

According to the latest reports, Zhang Yuxia is under investigation for "serious violations of party discipline and state laws."

Xi also has many questions about the activities of General Liu Zhenli, the chief of the Joint Staff of the Chinese armed forces, responsible for combat planning and military operations.

As the journalist managed to find out, he is also accused of similar violations.

Zhang and Liu were key figures in China's military modernization program and were among the few generals with actual combat experience. Their removals demonstrate the scale of Xi Jinping's drive to purge the military of officers deemed corrupt or politically unreliable.

