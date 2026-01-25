Ukrainian aviation demonstrates new achievements on the battlefield. This time, a MiG-29 hit a building with enemy UAV operators.

MiG-29 successfully destroys enemy forces at the front

A precision airstrike destroyed a building with Russian FPV drone operators in the northern direction.

How exactly this happened was shown on the Telegram channel "Sunflower", which is associated with Ukrainian aviation.

What is important to understand is that for the new successful attack, Ukrainian soldiers used a MiG-29 fighter jet.

According to the latest data, it was equipped with a pair of high-precision French AASM Hammer aerial bombs.

A Ukrainian reconnaissance drone was able to quickly locate the building where the Russian drone operators were located.

The UAV managed to film a Russian man leaving the house, who launched an FPV drone from the yard.

After that, the Ukrainian defense forces requested aviation assistance to destroy the enemy position, as Russian FPV drone operators are one of the priority targets on the front.

What is important to understand is that the French AASM precision-guided bombs are designed to modernize conventional Western-style free-fall bombs, turning them into precision weapons.