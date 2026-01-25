Watch: Ukrainian MiG-29 destroys building with Russian UAV operators
MiG-29 successfully destroys enemy forces at the front
Source:  Militarniy

Ukrainian aviation demonstrates new achievements on the battlefield. This time, a MiG-29 hit a building with enemy UAV operators.

  • The successful attack underscores the importance of modernizing conventional free-fall bombs into precision weapons for strategic military operations.
  • Stay informed with the latest updates on how Ukrainian forces are effectively countering Russian UAV threats on the battlefield.

A precision airstrike destroyed a building with Russian FPV drone operators in the northern direction.

How exactly this happened was shown on the Telegram channel "Sunflower", which is associated with Ukrainian aviation.

What is important to understand is that for the new successful attack, Ukrainian soldiers used a MiG-29 fighter jet.

According to the latest data, it was equipped with a pair of high-precision French AASM Hammer aerial bombs.

A Ukrainian reconnaissance drone was able to quickly locate the building where the Russian drone operators were located.

The UAV managed to film a Russian man leaving the house, who launched an FPV drone from the yard.

After that, the Ukrainian defense forces requested aviation assistance to destroy the enemy position, as Russian FPV drone operators are one of the priority targets on the front.

What is important to understand is that the French AASM precision-guided bombs are designed to modernize conventional Western-style free-fall bombs, turning them into precision weapons.

Trump has presented Zelensky with the most difficult choice of the entire war
Trump is trying to drive Zelensky into a corner
New talks between Ukraine, the US and Russia are planned — where and when
Peace talks gain momentum
Putin has another deadly trump card in the war against Ukraine
Putin may make a fatal decision to take revenge on Ukraine for its resistance

