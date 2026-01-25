Ukrainian aviation demonstrates new achievements on the battlefield. This time, a MiG-29 hit a building with enemy UAV operators.
Points of attention
- The successful attack underscores the importance of modernizing conventional free-fall bombs into precision weapons for strategic military operations.
- Stay informed with the latest updates on how Ukrainian forces are effectively countering Russian UAV threats on the battlefield.
MiG-29 successfully destroys enemy forces at the front
A precision airstrike destroyed a building with Russian FPV drone operators in the northern direction.
How exactly this happened was shown on the Telegram channel "Sunflower", which is associated with Ukrainian aviation.
What is important to understand is that for the new successful attack, Ukrainian soldiers used a MiG-29 fighter jet.
According to the latest data, it was equipped with a pair of high-precision French AASM Hammer aerial bombs.
A Ukrainian reconnaissance drone was able to quickly locate the building where the Russian drone operators were located.
The UAV managed to film a Russian man leaving the house, who launched an FPV drone from the yard.
What is important to understand is that the French AASM precision-guided bombs are designed to modernize conventional Western-style free-fall bombs, turning them into precision weapons.
