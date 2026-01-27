Trump gave Zelensky an ultimatum regarding Donetsk region — insiders

According to anonymous sources of the Financial Times, US President Donald Trump is ready to provide Ukraine with reliable security guarantees only after Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky agrees to withdraw his troops from the Donetsk region.

What is known about Trump's ultimatum to Zelensky?

Eight insiders told the media that the team of American leader Donald Trump has already explained to official Kyiv that security guarantees from the United States will be provided only if Zelensky agrees to all points of the peace agreement.

It is no secret that this document provides for the withdrawal of the Ukrainian Defense Forces from the parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions not occupied by Russia.

In addition, the White House told Ukraine that the United States was ready to provide more weapons to strengthen its military in peacetime if it agreed to a deal.

On Sunday, January 25, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that the document on security guarantees from the US is ready for signing.