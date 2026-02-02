Air defense neutralized 157 targets during new Russian attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense neutralized 157 targets during new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The PPO reports on the results of its work
Читати українською

During the night of February 1-2, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Crimean Autonomous Republic, as well as 171 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack UAVs and other types of drones. Air defense forces were able to neutralize most of the enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • Efforts are ongoing to defend Ukrainian airspace against Russian invaders, with continuous monitoring and response to enemy UAVs.
  • It is crucial for safety that individuals follow the established rules and support the Ukrainian soldiers in their efforts to secure victory in the face of aggressors.

The PPO reports on the results of its work

A new enemy attack began at 6:00 PM on February 1.

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo — RF, TOT Donetsk.

According to the latest data, about 100 of them are "shaheeds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 157 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

A ballistic missile and 12 strike UAVs were recorded at 8 locations.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian soldiers.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia strikes Kherson and Cherkasy regions — 6 people injured
State Emergency Service
Consequences of Russia's attacks on Kherson and Cherkasy regions
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine dismantles 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of February 2, 2026
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Defense forces were able to slow down Russia's offensive by half
The Russian army is showing signs of exhaustion at the front

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?