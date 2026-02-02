Air defense neutralized 157 targets during new Russian attack

During the night of February 1-2, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Crimean Autonomous Republic, as well as 171 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack UAVs and other types of drones. Air defense forces were able to neutralize most of the enemy targets.

The PPO reports on the results of its work

A new enemy attack began at 6:00 PM on February 1.

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo — RF, TOT Donetsk.

According to the latest data, about 100 of them are "shaheeds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 157 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

A ballistic missile and 12 strike UAVs were recorded at 8 locations.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!