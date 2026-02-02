Defense forces were able to slow down Russia's offensive by half
Ukraine
Defense forces were able to slow down Russia's offensive by half

The Russian army is showing signs of exhaustion at the front
Source:  DeepState

According to the DeepState analytical project, over the past month, the Russian army was able to capture only 245 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory. What is important to understand is that this is almost half as much as in December or November 2025.

  • January sees a relatively lower stress level for Ukrainian soldiers compared to previous months, despite a slight drop in assault activity.
  • The Slavic section stands out as the negative record holder in January, with 3% of assaults resulting in nearly 20% of territorial losses.

As Ukrainian analysts note, they were surprised by the fact that the overall percentage drop in assault activity was only 4% less than in December.

Despite this, many soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine say that January is still relatively less stressful than the first month of winter.

33% of all assaults fall on the Pokrovsky section, the main blow of the enemy is there. Gulyaipilsky rose to second place, where there were 21% of all attacks. The increase in assaults increased by 1.75 times. They are immediately followed by the Kostyantynivsky (12%), Lymansky (8%) and Oleksandrivsky (8%) sections, — the DeepState team emphasizes.

Analysts draw attention to the fact that the negative record holder in January was the Slavic section.

What is important to understand is that it is there that 3% of assaults account for almost 20% of territorial losses.

Ukraine
