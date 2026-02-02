According to the DeepState analytical project, over the past month, the Russian army was able to capture only 245 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory. What is important to understand is that this is almost half as much as in December or November 2025.
Points of attention
- January sees a relatively lower stress level for Ukrainian soldiers compared to previous months, despite a slight drop in assault activity.
- The Slavic section stands out as the negative record holder in January, with 3% of assaults resulting in nearly 20% of territorial losses.
The Russian army is showing signs of exhaustion at the front
As Ukrainian analysts note, they were surprised by the fact that the overall percentage drop in assault activity was only 4% less than in December.
Despite this, many soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine say that January is still relatively less stressful than the first month of winter.
Analysts draw attention to the fact that the negative record holder in January was the Slavic section.
What is important to understand is that it is there that 3% of assaults account for almost 20% of territorial losses.
