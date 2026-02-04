Air defense reports elimination of 88 targets during Russian attack

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night of February 3-4, Russian invaders carried out an air attack with 105 Shahed, Gerber, Italmas and other types of drones. The air defense forces were able to successfully repel a new enemy attack.
Points of attention
- The ongoing threat of enemy UAVs in Ukrainian airspace highlights the need for continued vigilance and adherence to safety protocols to ensure the protection and security of the nation.
- The commitment of Ukrainian soldiers to defending their territory and achieving victory underscores the resilience and determination of the country in the face of external aggression.
The Air Defense Force announced the results of its work
This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk, Chauda — TOT Crimea.
What is important to understand is that about 70 of them are "shaheeds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
17 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations, as well as falling debris at 5 locations.
The attack is ongoing, enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Follow safety rules!
