Air defense reports elimination of 88 targets during Russian attack

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night of February 3-4, Russian invaders carried out an air attack with 105 Shahed, Gerber, Italmas and other types of drones. The air defense forces were able to successfully repel a new enemy attack.

The Air Defense Force announced the results of its work

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk, Chauda — TOT Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 70 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 88 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

17 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations, as well as falling debris at 5 locations.

The attack is ongoing, enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Follow safety rules!