Air defense reports elimination of 88 targets during Russian attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense reports elimination of 88 targets during Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Air Defense Force announced the results of its work
Читати українською

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night of February 3-4, Russian invaders carried out an air attack with 105 Shahed, Gerber, Italmas and other types of drones. The air defense forces were able to successfully repel a new enemy attack.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing threat of enemy UAVs in Ukrainian airspace highlights the need for continued vigilance and adherence to safety protocols to ensure the protection and security of the nation.
  • The commitment of Ukrainian soldiers to defending their territory and achieving victory underscores the resilience and determination of the country in the face of external aggression.

The Air Defense Force announced the results of its work

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk, Chauda — TOT Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 70 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 88 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

17 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations, as well as falling debris at 5 locations.

The attack is ongoing, enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Follow safety rules!

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian soldiers.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump is playing a double game against Putin — the Kremlin is panicking
Trump has become extremely dangerous for Putin
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine is preparing to fight with Russia for another 5-10 years — insiders
Ukraine does not believe that Russia will retreat
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian troops killed 18-year-old boy and girl in Zaporizhia
Ivan Fedorov
Russia's attack on Zaporizhia — latest details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?