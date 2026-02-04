Russian troops killed 18-year-old boy and girl in Zaporizhia

Late at night on February 3, the Russian army again struck a residential area of Zaporizhia. According to the latest data, an 18-year-old boy and a girl were killed. Moreover, 11 victims are reported, including 3 children.

Russia's attack on Zaporizhia — latest details

On the morning of February 4, the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, officially confirmed that the number of deaths in the region had increased to three people.

According to him, over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have launched 790 strikes on 32 settlements.

The enemy carried out air attacks on Orekhovo, Dolynka, Charivne, Novye Pole, Lyubitsky, Bratsky, and Verkhnya Tersa.

466 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Vilniansk, Balabyne, Ternivka, Razumivka, Tavriyske, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Maly Shcherbaki, Gulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaki, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Maly Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilogirya, Dorozhnyanka, Varvarivka, Zelene, Solodke, Dobropillya, Preobrazhenka. Mykhailo Fedorov Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

In addition, it is noted that six enemy shellings from MLRS covered Hulyaipole, Zelene, and Svyatopetrivka.

Fedorov officially confirmed that on February 3, as many as 307 artillery strikes were launched on Stepnohirsk, Primorsky, Stepovoye, Pavlovka, Maly Shcherbaky, Hulyaypol, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriyevka, Maly Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilogirye, Dorozhnyanka, Varvarivka, Zelenye, Solodky, Dobropilly, Preobrazhenka.

In total, the head of the OVA received 75 reports of damage to housing, cars, and infrastructure.