The head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, warned that focusing on Ukraine's concessions in the war leads to a blurring of the boundaries of Russia's responsibility for the unleashed aggression.
Points of attention
- Kallas criticizes the current pressure on Ukraine to make painful concessions, warning that it could lead to a distorted view of the conflict.
- The EU High Representative urges for a balanced approach in negotiations with Russia, advocating for accountability and limitations on Russia's military prowess.
Kallas does not understand why only Ukraine is being pressured to make painful concessions
The head of European diplomacy drew attention to the fact that right now Ukraine is under enormous pressure to make very painful concessions.
According to Kallas, this could lead to a blurring of the overall picture of the war.
Kallas insists that Europe be more active in seeking concessions from the aggressor country.
First of all, it is about limiting its military forces, army, and nuclear weapons.
The head of European diplomacy believes that the Kremlin wants to concentrate on negotiations with the US in order to avoid difficult conversations.
Putin's team is now convinced that "talks with the Americans [help] them [with] maximalist demands that they haven't even achieved militarily."
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-