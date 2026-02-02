Kallas warned that the negotiations on Ukraine have taken a wrong turn
Kallas warned that the negotiations on Ukraine have taken a wrong turn

Kallas does not understand why only Ukraine is being pressured to make painful concessions
Source:  The Guardian

The head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, warned that focusing on Ukraine's concessions in the war leads to a blurring of the boundaries of Russia's responsibility for the unleashed aggression.

The head of European diplomacy drew attention to the fact that right now Ukraine is under enormous pressure to make very painful concessions.

According to Kallas, this could lead to a blurring of the overall picture of the war.

If we look back over the last 100 years, Russia has attacked at least 19 countries, some of them 3-4 times. None of these countries have ever attacked Russia.

Kallas insists that Europe be more active in seeking concessions from the aggressor country.

First of all, it is about limiting its military forces, army, and nuclear weapons.

The head of European diplomacy believes that the Kremlin wants to concentrate on negotiations with the US in order to avoid difficult conversations.

Putin's team is now convinced that "talks with the Americans [help] them [with] maximalist demands that they haven't even achieved militarily."

