The head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, warned that focusing on Ukraine's concessions in the war leads to a blurring of the boundaries of Russia's responsibility for the unleashed aggression.

Kallas does not understand why only Ukraine is being pressured to make painful concessions

The head of European diplomacy drew attention to the fact that right now Ukraine is under enormous pressure to make very painful concessions.

According to Kallas, this could lead to a blurring of the overall picture of the war.

If we look back over the last 100 years, Russia has attacked at least 19 countries, some of them 3-4 times. None of these countries have ever attacked Russia. Kaia Callas High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

Kallas insists that Europe be more active in seeking concessions from the aggressor country.

First of all, it is about limiting its military forces, army, and nuclear weapons.

The head of European diplomacy believes that the Kremlin wants to concentrate on negotiations with the US in order to avoid difficult conversations.