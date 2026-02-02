Zelenskyy struck a sanctions blow against the Russian shadow fleet

On February 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he had signed a decree imposing sanctions against companies that service the Russian tanker fleet and transport sanctioned oil.

Ukraine increases sanctions pressure on Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that he and his team continue to synchronize Ukrainian sanctions with the European Union.

Signed a decree imposing sanctions on companies that service the Russian tanker fleet and transport sanctioned oil. There are also new sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and criminals involved in cyberattacks against Ukraine and our partners. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, all these efforts are part of countering the destabilization of the situation in Ukraine.

Zelensky drew attention to the fact that last week, official Brussels synchronized Ukrainian sanctions against six Russian propagandists in its jurisdiction.