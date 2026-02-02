Zelenskyy struck a sanctions blow against the Russian shadow fleet

On February 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he had signed a decree imposing sanctions against companies that service the Russian tanker fleet and transport sanctioned oil.
Points of attention
- The goal of the sanctions is to counter the destabilization of the situation in Ukraine and align with international partners in addressing Russian aggression.
- The collaboration between Ukraine and the EU in imposing sanctions reflects a united stance against Russian actions that threaten regional stability.
Ukraine increases sanctions pressure on Russia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that he and his team continue to synchronize Ukrainian sanctions with the European Union.
According to the head of state, all these efforts are part of countering the destabilization of the situation in Ukraine.
Zelensky drew attention to the fact that last week, official Brussels synchronized Ukrainian sanctions against six Russian propagandists in its jurisdiction.
