New US sanctions against Russia. Trump greenlights bipartisan bill

US President Donald Trump has given the green light to a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia.
Points of attention
Trump is not against new anti-Russian sanctions
This was stated by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on the social network X.
Lindsey Graham said he had a "very productive" meeting with President Trump on a variety of issues. And he approved a bill on sanctions against Russia.
The senator noted that this bill would allow President Trump to punish those countries that buy cheap Russian oil, which fuels Putin's war machine.
Lindsey Graham added that he looks forward to a "strong bipartisan vote" as early as next week.
After a very productive meeting today with President Trump on a variety of issues, he greenlit the bipartisan Russia sanctions bill that I have been working on for months with Senator Blumenthal and many others.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 7, 2026
This will be well-timed, as Ukraine is making concessions for peace…
Lindsey Graham is a co-sponsor of a bill that would impose 500% tariffs on imports into the United States from countries that purchase Russian oil, petroleum products, natural gas, or uranium. The bill would impose both primary and secondary sanctions against Russia and those who support the Kremlin's aggression against Ukraine.
Among the 50 co-sponsors of the bill in the Senate, there are an equal number of Republicans and Democrats, indicating broad bipartisan support for the initiative.
