US Senator Graham reacted harshly to Russia's statement on "immunity" to sanctions

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham responded to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov's claim that Russia is "immune" to sanctions, noting that such an "arrogant attitude" may not go down well with countries that buy Russian oil and gas.

Peskov previously stated that Russia continues to monitor US President Donald Trump's statements regarding sanctions, however, according to him, the country has already "acquired immunity" to such measures due to many years of experience.

In response to this statement, Senator Graham agreed that Russia has "learned to live" with sanctions. However, he said, President Trump is "changing the rules of the game."

Russia, you are right when it comes to sanctions. You have been able to avoid them and you have learned to live with them.



Apparently, what you don’t understand is that President Trump is changing the game and he is going to put tariffs on countries who buy your oil and gas,… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 30, 2025

Trump is going to impose tariffs on countries that buy your oil and gas, supporting your war machine. Maybe you should check soon to see if these countries share your arrogant attitude. Lindsey Graham US Senator

In addition, the senator noted that the majority of representatives of both parties in Congress "are ready to assist President Trump in this endeavor."