US Senator Graham reacted harshly to Russia's statement on "immunity" to sanctions
Source:  online.ua

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham responded to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov's claim that Russia is "immune" to sanctions, noting that such an "arrogant attitude" may not go down well with countries that buy Russian oil and gas.

Points of attention

  • Senator Lindsey Graham responded strongly to Kremlin's assertion that Russia is 'immune' to sanctions, warning about the consequences for countries purchasing Russian energy resources.
  • Graham highlighted President Trump's approach of imposing tariffs on buyers of Russian oil and gas, signaling a shift in the sanctions dynamics.
  • The senator emphasized the willingness of a bipartisan majority in Congress to back President Trump in his actions against Russia's perceived 'immunity' to sanctions.

US Senator Graham reacted harshly to Russia's statement

Peskov previously stated that Russia continues to monitor US President Donald Trump's statements regarding sanctions, however, according to him, the country has already "acquired immunity" to such measures due to many years of experience.

In response to this statement, Senator Graham agreed that Russia has "learned to live" with sanctions. However, he said, President Trump is "changing the rules of the game."

Trump is going to impose tariffs on countries that buy your oil and gas, supporting your war machine. Maybe you should check soon to see if these countries share your arrogant attitude.

In addition, the senator noted that the majority of representatives of both parties in Congress "are ready to assist President Trump in this endeavor."

Category
Politics
Publication date
