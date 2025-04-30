Senator Graham calls on conclave to consider Trump's candidacy for Pope

US Senator Lindsey Graham urged the conclave to "keep an open mind" for US President Donald Trump to become the new Pope, as the combination "has many advantages".

Senator Graham proposes Trump's candidacy to the conclave

He wrote about this on the social network X.

The senator thus responded to Trump's comments that he would like to become pontiff when asked by a journalist who he would like to see in this position after Francis' death.

"I don't have any advantages. I have to say that we have a cardinal from New York who is very good, so we'll see how it goes," the US president later added.

However, Graham said he was happy to hear Trump's idea of becoming the next Pope.

But I would ask the papal conclave and the Catholic faithful to remain open to this possibility! The first combination of Pope-US President has many advantages. Lindsey Graham Senator

I was excited to hear that President Trump is open to the idea of being the next Pope. This would truly be a dark horse candidate, but I would ask the papal conclave and Catholic faithful to keep an open mind about this possibility!



The first Pope-U.S. President combination has… pic.twitter.com/MM9vE5Uvzb — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 29, 2025

On May 7, Roman Catholic cardinals will meet for the first time in a secret conclave to elect a new Pope at the Vatican.