Senator Graham calls on conclave to consider Trump's candidacy for Pope
Senator Graham calls on conclave to consider Trump's candidacy for Pope

Trump
Source:  online.ua

US Senator Lindsey Graham urged the conclave to "keep an open mind" for US President Donald Trump to become the new Pope, as the combination "has many advantages".

Points of attention

  • Senator Graham responded to Trump's comments that he would like to become a pontiff.
  • Graham said he was happy to hear Trump's idea of becoming the next Pope.

Senator Graham proposes Trump's candidacy to the conclave

He wrote about this on the social network X.

The senator thus responded to Trump's comments that he would like to become pontiff when asked by a journalist who he would like to see in this position after Francis' death.

"I don't have any advantages. I have to say that we have a cardinal from New York who is very good, so we'll see how it goes," the US president later added.

However, Graham said he was happy to hear Trump's idea of becoming the next Pope.

But I would ask the papal conclave and the Catholic faithful to remain open to this possibility! The first combination of Pope-US President has many advantages.

Lindsey Graham

Lindsey Graham

Senator

On May 7, Roman Catholic cardinals will meet for the first time in a secret conclave to elect a new Pope at the Vatican.

