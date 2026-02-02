Zelenskyy announced the restoration of the power system after a technological accident
Ukraine
Zelenskyy announced the restoration of the power system after a technological accident

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky held a selector meeting on the situation in Ukraine
Читати українською

On February 2, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian energy workers and repair crews were able to fully restore the state of the power system to the state it was in before the technological accident on January 31. Despite the fact that the system's operation has stabilized, many challenges remain due to extremely cold weather and Russian strikes.

  • Regional leaders instructed to check communication base stations and ensure support for heating points.
  • Ukrainian authorities are working diligently to stabilize the power system and assist affected communities.

Zelensky held a selector meeting on the situation in Ukraine

According to the president, over the past 24 hours, there have been new Russian attacks on energy facilities in frontline and border communities.

Despite this, as Zelensky noted, there were no targeted strikes by Russian missiles and "shaheeds" on energy infrastructure.

In recent days, the enemy has focused on terror against Ukrainian logistics, primarily railways.

Strikes were recorded in the Dnipro region and Zaporizhia — specifically on railway facilities.

In Kyiv, there are still more than 200 houses without heating — mainly as a result of accidents. Brigades from many regions of Ukraine have been involved in the repair work, in total there are more than two hundred such repair brigades. He instructed the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and regional and local administrations to check the operation of all support and heating points in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Head of State also added that Ukrenergo received a separate instruction from him — it concerns part of the Odessa region.

First of all, the outage schedules should be adjusted to take into account the presence of a significant number of houses with electric heating.

"The situation with outages in Kropyvnytskyi and the region, in Poltava, Dnipro, Cherkasy regions, as well as in communities bordering Russia is difficult. We are doing everything we can to help people," Zelenskyy stressed.

