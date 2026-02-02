Drones rescued Ukrainian fighters from captivity near Pokrovsk

During the battle for Pokrovsk, Ukrainian soldiers risked being captured by Russian invaders, who surrounded them from all sides. However, in this extremely difficult situation, their comrades did not lose their heads and sent a swarm of drones to help.
Ukrainian soldiers used drones to rescue their comrades
The successful operation was carried out by the joint efforts of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade and the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
According to the fighters, four Ukrainian soldiers were captured by a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group during an assault on an observation post.
After some time, the enemy group was discovered by aerial reconnaissance patrolling the area.
After the Russians noticed the approach of a swarm of FPV drones, they were not only disoriented, but also forgot about the Ukrainian prisoners.
This gave the Ukrainian soldiers the opportunity to seize the moment and escape from the enemy's clutches.
The Russian soldiers tried to hide in the bushes and trenches, but within a few minutes, more than 10 Ukrainian strike drones fired on the group.
As a result, all Russian invaders were successfully eliminated.
