Verification of Starlink terminals has begun in Ukraine

On February 2, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov officially confirmed that the Cabinet of Ministers had adopted a resolution to introduce a “white list” for Starlink satellite terminals. This means that in the near future, only verified and registered terminals will operate in Ukraine, and everything else will simply be disconnected.

Verification of Starlink terminals has already started

According to Mikhail Fedorov, this decision is a response to the enemy's use of Starlink.

The Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that enemy drones equipped with a terminal are very difficult to shoot down.

They fly at low altitudes, are resistant to electronic warfare, and are controlled by an operator in real time, even at long distances. The only technical solution to counter them is to introduce a "white list" and authorize all terminals. Mykhailo Fedorov Minister of Defense of Ukraine

This initiative will be implemented in collaboration with SpaceX, which is owned by American billionaire Elon Musk.

Mykhailo Fedorov promises that the Starlink registration process for Ukrainians will be as simple as possible.

To do this, you will need to make only one visit to the nearest ASC — free of charge, quickly and without unnecessary bureaucracy.

As for business, there will also be a simple and convenient algorithm for verifying Starlink terminals — online on the Diya portal.

Military personnel do not need to contact the ASC — a separate secure channel through DELTA already operates for the Defense Forces. You also do not need to put your own terminals on the military unit's balance or transfer account data — just protect your terminal from blocking by adding it to the "white list". Share

The Minister of Defense added that detailed instructions on registering terminals will be published in the near future.