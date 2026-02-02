Verification of Starlink terminals has begun in Ukraine

On February 2, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov officially confirmed that the Cabinet of Ministers had adopted a resolution to introduce a “white list” for Starlink satellite terminals. This means that in the near future, only verified and registered terminals will operate in Ukraine, and everything else will simply be disconnected.
Points of attention
- Military personnel benefit from a separate secure channel through DELTA for verification, eliminating the need for complex procedures or data transfers.
- Upcoming detailed instructions will guide Ukrainians on how to register their terminals to ensure seamless operation and national defense.
Verification of Starlink terminals has already started
According to Mikhail Fedorov, this decision is a response to the enemy's use of Starlink.
The Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that enemy drones equipped with a terminal are very difficult to shoot down.
This initiative will be implemented in collaboration with SpaceX, which is owned by American billionaire Elon Musk.
Mykhailo Fedorov promises that the Starlink registration process for Ukrainians will be as simple as possible.
To do this, you will need to make only one visit to the nearest ASC — free of charge, quickly and without unnecessary bureaucracy.
As for business, there will also be a simple and convenient algorithm for verifying Starlink terminals — online on the Diya portal.
The Minister of Defense added that detailed instructions on registering terminals will be published in the near future.
