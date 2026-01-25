Flash became an advisor to Defense Minister Fedorov
Ukraine
Mykhailo Fedorov
Fedorov strengthens his team of advisors
Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov officially confirmed that Serhiy Flesh Beskrestnov has joined his team of advisors on defense technology.

Points of attention

  • In addition to working on other technological areas of defense, Flash will focus on reducing the effectiveness of Russian attacks and developing electronic warfare strategies to adapt quickly in war scenarios.
  • Fedorov emphasizes the importance of practical solutions over theoretical ideas, highlighting the critical role of technology, mathematics, and speedy decision-making in modern warfare.

According to the minister, Flash himself is one of the strongest practical experts in the field of drones, electronic warfare, and analysis of enemy decisions.

It's no secret that Serhiy Beskrestnov works directly at the front and conducts training for the military in the hottest spots.

Flash's expertise is in radio communications, electronic warfare systems, and reconnaissance. He was the first to report on the Russian use of FPV drones with machine vision and jet fighters. His current focus is on system solutions against Russian strike and reconnaissance UAVs.

Mykhailo Fedorov

Mykhailo Fedorov

Minister of Defense of Ukraine

The key task now is to significantly reduce the effectiveness of Russian attacks and protect our people.

We must also not forget about the development of electronic warfare, because, as the minister noted, the one who adapts faster wins in war.

As Fedorov noted, Flash will also work on other technological areas of defense.

First of all, it concerns working with captured enemy equipment.

Also in the spotlight is an expert assessment of new military developments.

We need not “ideas on paper,” but solutions that actually work in combat right now. Today, war is about mathematics, technology, and speed of decision-making. We must not just react, but build a system that is constantly learning and getting stronger,” explained Fedorov.

