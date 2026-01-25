Flash became an advisor to Defense Minister Fedorov

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov officially confirmed that Serhiy Flesh Beskrestnov has joined his team of advisors on defense technology.

Fedorov strengthens his team of advisors

According to the minister, Flash himself is one of the strongest practical experts in the field of drones, electronic warfare, and analysis of enemy decisions.

It's no secret that Serhiy Beskrestnov works directly at the front and conducts training for the military in the hottest spots.

Flash's expertise is in radio communications, electronic warfare systems, and reconnaissance. He was the first to report on the Russian use of FPV drones with machine vision and jet fighters. His current focus is on system solutions against Russian strike and reconnaissance UAVs. Mykhailo Fedorov Minister of Defense of Ukraine

The key task now is to significantly reduce the effectiveness of Russian attacks and protect our people.

We must also not forget about the development of electronic warfare, because, as the minister noted, the one who adapts faster wins in war.

As Fedorov noted, Flash will also work on other technological areas of defense.

First of all, it concerns working with captured enemy equipment.

Also in the spotlight is an expert assessment of new military developments.