Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov officially confirmed that Serhiy Flesh Beskrestnov has joined his team of advisors on defense technology.
Points of attention
- In addition to working on other technological areas of defense, Flash will focus on reducing the effectiveness of Russian attacks and developing electronic warfare strategies to adapt quickly in war scenarios.
- Fedorov emphasizes the importance of practical solutions over theoretical ideas, highlighting the critical role of technology, mathematics, and speedy decision-making in modern warfare.
Fedorov strengthens his team of advisors
According to the minister, Flash himself is one of the strongest practical experts in the field of drones, electronic warfare, and analysis of enemy decisions.
It's no secret that Serhiy Beskrestnov works directly at the front and conducts training for the military in the hottest spots.
The key task now is to significantly reduce the effectiveness of Russian attacks and protect our people.
We must also not forget about the development of electronic warfare, because, as the minister noted, the one who adapts faster wins in war.
As Fedorov noted, Flash will also work on other technological areas of defense.
First of all, it concerns working with captured enemy equipment.
Also in the spotlight is an expert assessment of new military developments.
